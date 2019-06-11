Future Drops Artsy Video To "Love Thy Enemies"

Future drops the artistic visuals to the track "Love Thy Enemies."

Future dropped the visuals to "Love Thy Enemies," the emotionally raw track stemming from his recently released album, Save Me. The video reflects on the artistic value of the song, weighing heavily on ambiguous themes, clear shirts and interesting fashion. The video slightly reflects the inner workings of an art house which possibly serves to point at the varying shades of Future's new project. Nevertheless, vulnerability and transparency are both topics conveyed in the song and furthermore pointed out in the music video. The visuals are interesting and Future, of course, makes an appearance through it all in a way which makes him look more seen than the dark, shades-wearing persona he usually shows.

As previously mentioned, "Love Thy Enemies" stems from Future's new album, Save Me. The mystical project uncovers a new side of the artist which is somewhat exposed and unguarded. The project speaks on several of the rapper's darker facets such as womanizing and drug/alcohol addiction.