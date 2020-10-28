Future Brought Out The Didgeridoo On "Radical"

Though Future boasts an incredibly vast mixtape catalog to his name, many of which stand triumphant as cult classics, it may very well be fair to name Monster his crowning achievement in that department. Even amidst all of the studio albums, some would dare declare the 2014 tape to be his best body of work. It's certainly his darkest, with songs like "My Savages," "2 Pac," and "Radical" highlighting the Atlanta rapper's more aggressive tendencies. One look at the animalistic album artwork should reveal everything to know about the experience at hand.

In honor of the tape's sixth anniversary, which transpires on this very day, it feels appropriate to shine a light on the opening track. From the early moments, "Radical" makes it abundantly clear that Future was in an entirely different headspace, with Metro Boomin feeding off his tense energy by bringing an honest-to-God didgeridoo into the mix (if only to set the mood). Before long, the track explodes in a wave of synthesizers, Future's hazy growl trudges along as he mutters his threats and flexes. "Better not have no panties on you next time you see me," he warns. "Hydroplaning, grab the tooly, futuristic treatment / Fuck fame, ni*ga, walking 'round with that semi."

It's a dangerous side of Future seldom explored in recent music, one that -- when paired with Metro Boomin's spookier production aesthetic -- tends to resonate with fans to this day. Six years removed from its initial release, does Monster spark any fond memories? If so, sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Better not have no panties on you next time you see me

Hydroplaning, grab the tooly, futuristic treatment

Fuck fame, ni*ga, walking 'round with that semi