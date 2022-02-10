Futurama is returning to small screens after nearly 10 years since its final episode.

The original creators, Matt Groening and David X, are bringing back the animated series for a 20-episode run on the streaming platform, Hulu. In the United Kingdom, the series will be released on Disney Plus.

The comedy series originally ran on Fox and Comedy Central from 1999 to 2013. The new series will feature the majority of the OG voice cast including Billy West (Fry), Katey Sagal (Leela), Tress MacNielle (Leela’s Mom), Maurice LaMarche (Kif), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes Conrad) and David Herman (Scruffy).

However, many fans took to social media after noticing a few names missing from the voice cast list, including John DiMaggio.

“Recasting a voice legend like John DiMaggio’s Bender is a terrible idea,” said one user on Twitter.

DiMaggio is currently finalizing a deal to return, although it has not been closed yet. He even took to Twitter to let his fans know he “appreciates” them and will “keep them posted.”

Some passionate fans have even vowed to boycott the new series if Bender is given a new voice actor.

Check out some of the reactions to the news below. Let us know if your excited for the animated series' return in the comment section.

