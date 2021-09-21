In a surprising announcement, acclaimed group Fugees have reunited for their first world tour in twenty-five years. It will also mark the first time in fifteen years that Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras have performed together in fifteen years.

The upcoming tour, which celebrates the twenty-fifth anniversary of the 1996 classic album The Score, will be presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation. It will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd, beginning with a pop-up show in New York City. From there, the group will head to Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Newark, Washington, France, London, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

"The Fugees have a complex but impactful history," said Lauryn Hill, speaking on the upcoming tour in a press release. "I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."

"As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement," adds Wyclef. "We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together

Evidently, we once wrote a piece titled Why The Fugees Will Never Reunite, an assessment of the group's tumultuous inner turmoil. It's certainly uplifting to see The Fugees overcome adversity and surprise the game once again, and it will be interesting to see if this upcoming tour sparks any creative surges from the legendary trio.

Check out the full list of dates below. Question marks signify an unconfirmed location. Are you happy to see Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras reuniting once again?

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – ???

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

??? – Nigeria – ???

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???