Last night at the VMAs, French Montana presented the Best Latin Video award alongside actress, Alison Brie. Since the category represents a celebration of other cultures, the presenters decided to take the opportunity to make a statement regarding the "disgusting" immigration situation in the United States. As ICE continues to deport people and refugees are kept in inhumane conditions at the border, Montana took the time to state, "As an immigrant, I feel like we are the people that make this country and I feel like I wanna be the voice." However, this political message may have lost some of its power, as viewers shared on Twitter that they were distracted by the fact that French Montana seemed distracted by the fact that Alison Brie's breasts were popping out of her plunging dress.

On another note, this morning, French Montana was leaving the Amish Market in Tribeca when someone jumped out at him and tried to sucker punch him in the face. Although the attacker reportedly missed his intended target, someone else in Montana's crew was struck. No footage of the altercation was captured, but TMZ did compile a few videos of the aftermath. Witnesses on the street filmed Montana going off on his security guards for failing to do their jobs properly and protect his crew.