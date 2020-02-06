mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Freddie Gibbs Comes Through With The Assist On Whytelife's "Anxiety"

Aron A.
February 06, 2020 18:31
WhiteLyfe & Freddie Gibbs unite for a banger.


Freddie Gibbs has been flexing his vocal range a little bit more lately and he's back with another melodic offering, this time with WhiteLyfe on "Anxiety." The two rappers join forces detailing the paranoia and stresses weighing on their mind. WhiteLyfe comes through on the hook and the first verse with pain riddling his voice. Gibbs slides in on the second verse as he details his own struggles back when he was peddling drugs but he's finessing his flow with singing, further proving his versatility as an MC. The two released the single along with a hilarious new visual. 

Freddie Gibbs and WhiteLyfe previously went on tour back in spring 2019 and have formed a solid bond since. Clearly, that energy translate onto wax. Peep the song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics
My pocket rocket bustin', ya mean?
Shooter with no jersey, rep the whole team
I'm paranoid from the sirens
VVS my necklace bright like high beams

