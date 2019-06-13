Freddie Gibbs, Anderson .Paak & Madlib Deliver Insanity On "Giannis"

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have delivered another strong Bandana installment, this time by way of the up-tempo "Giannis." This time, Madlib conjures up a tense instrumental, dark in aesthetic and ripe for Gibbs to destroy. And that he does, coming through with a potent blend of technical prowess and an OG's knowledge; only Gibbs can school the uninformed about industry politics while simultaneously outrapping the masses. The second verse makes for a highlight section, as Gibbs kicks the flow into double-time to kick fact after fact.

"Industry got you sleep but bitch I'm woke, I know the devilry," he raps. "N***as don't understand a 360 mean a percentage of every income stream, that record ain't doin' no numbers, you trip on your management and your legal team." Though .Paak neglects to match Freddie's intensity, he attacks the beat in his own unique fashion, adding an interesting musical layer to the track. "Started with a nickel in my Tommy socks," he raps, taking it back to the Oxnard bars. "Smoking blacks and getting sips of papa's Remi Martin, boosting polos out of Macy's in the Jansport."

Keep a watchful eye out for that Bandana joint, arriving on June 28th.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as don't understand a 360 mean a percentage of every income stream

That record ain't doin' no numbers, you trip on your management and your legal team

I done been dropped before, talked about and wrote off before

Heart on my sleeve and the ATF at my mama door

- Gibbs