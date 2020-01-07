mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Freddie Gibbs & Cash Lansky Team Up On Ripdee's "Scooter"

Aron A.
January 06, 2020 19:17
239 Views
21
1
Via SoundcloudVia Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

Scooter
Ripdee Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Cash Lansky

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Scooter" is the banger you needed to start your week.


DJ Ripdee might not be the most familiar name out there but it appears that he's revving up for a major year ahead. Teaming up with Freddie Gibbs and Cash Lansky, Ripdee drops off his latest banger, "Scooter." An airy, bass-heavy beat kicks off with Gibbs snapping on the first verse and the hook before Cash Lansky swings in for the final verse. Lansky might not be the most familiar name but he surely holds his own down on the record.

Gibbs is coming off of a highly productive year including the release of his critically acclaimed joint project with Madlib, Bandana. The rapper-producer pairing are set to bring their Zebra-themed album all the way to Indio, CA this April for Coachella. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics
N***a pushin' powder, another product of Reaganomics
Sittin' at the livin' room table, we 'bout to weigh it, chop it
Now all my n***as play with green like Isaiah Thomas
89, he back to back like Isaiah Thomas

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  239
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Ripdee Freddie Gibbs Cash Lansky new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Freddie Gibbs & Cash Lansky Team Up On Ripdee's "Scooter"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject