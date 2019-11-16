mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fred The Godson Reaches "God Level" On New Project Ft. Jim Jones, Conway & More

Aron A.
November 15, 2019 20:52
God Level
Fred The Godson

Grimey New York City bars from Fred The Godson.


Fred The Godson has been teasing his new project over the past few weeks and now, his new project, God Level is here in its entirety. The rapper teased the project with the release of "Retaliation" in late October. The rapper's new project includes features from Axel Leon, Jim Jones, Marc Scibilia, Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh, Bobby Storm, The Heatmakerz and Sweetest Voice. It includes the singles "Nokia" and "Better Now" which arrived in the past few weeks in the lead up to the album's release. 

Peep the tracklist below.

  1. My God (Intro)
  2. Picture Bars
  3. God Level
  4. Back Out
  5. Retaliation 
  6. Light Up (Ft. Axel Leon)
  7. Better Now (Ft. Jim Jones & Marc Scibilia)
  8. Nokia (Ft. Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh)
  9. Smoking Gun (Ft. Bobbi Storm)
  10. Lebron & Serena (Ft. Sweetest Voice)
