Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and when it comes to sneakers, there are plenty of fans out there who are waiting for his next move. Over the last few months, there have been rumors that he would be teaming up with Fragment for a brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG, that features his signature backward swoosh, as well as the blue, white, and black color scheme that Fragment helped make famous.

Now, according to the good folks over at @zsneakerheadz, it would appear as though Travis and Fragment are also about to come out with an Air Jordan 1 Low. In the photoshop rendering below, you can see how the shoe has a white base, all while back overlays are placed in the front, and some blue leather is placed on the back heel. All of these elements come together to create a fantastic blend of styles that a lot of sneakerheads are going to appreciate.

For now, it seems like these will be released in Fall although high-profile collaborations are always subjected to big changes. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.