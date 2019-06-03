Fox just released the first trailer to a Matt Damon & Christian Bale-led film, Ford v. Ferrari. The movie is set to follow the true tale of Ford designer Carroll Shelby and explore "his quest to win the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race away from the racing team at Ferrari." This story will be the first collaboration between actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Damon is set to play Carroll Shelby while Bale will be acting as the former British driver Ken Miles. The film was pitched by Damon as being "David vs. Goliath vs. Goliath" themed considering both Bale and Damon's characters will be pitted against the Ford Corporation.

"You’ve got the industrial Goliath with Ford and the charismatic Goliath of reputation with Ferrari, and then this true story of the triumph of the misfits,” shared Bale. “It’s these two friends figuring out how do you deal with these a–holes in suits who know nothing about racing...It transcends racing and becomes something that captures the spirit of people who are willing to risk everything for their love.” Moreover, the movie's director James Mangold told Entertainment Weekly. "These are real people with love and loss and fears that aren’t handled in three mini-moments between the next 100-decibel, 12-minute action sequence. And it’s an acting tour de force — Matt and Christian have never been better.”

