According to KVUE in Austin, Texas, former NFL running back Cedric Benson and an unnamed woman were tragically killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred just after 10 pm last night.

Early reports indicate that Benson and the woman riding with him on his motorcycle came into contact with a minivan forcibly merging into their lane. The police have posited that speed and poor visibility were the "biggest factors" in the collision, short of listing public intoxication as a possible deterrent.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Benson spent his collegiate years starring for the Texas Longhorns, his all-time numbers second only to Ricky Williams at U of T. In the 4 seasons he donned the orange and white trim, Benson never ran for less than 1,000 yards. As Complex noted, Benson's collegiate career is perhaps best remembered for the role he played in securing the 91st Rose Bowl on an 11-1 regular season record.

Upon finishing his 4th term at U of T, Benson declared for the NFL Draft where he was picked 4th overall by the Chicago Bears. He would go onto play for the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Green Bay Packers to close out his career. His best years were spent in Cincinnati, where he ran for 1,000 in three consecutive seasons. Benson was only 36 years old at the time of his passing.

[Via]