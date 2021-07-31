mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Foolio Makes His Return With Lengthy Project "Love Me Like I'm Dead (Last Call)"

Alexander Cole
July 31, 2021 10:18
144 Views
10
2
CoverCover

Love Me Like I'm Dead (Last Call)
Foolio

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Foolio adds 12 new tracks to his November 2020 project "Love Me Like I'm Dead."


Foolio made massive waves this past Spring after his highly publicized beef with fellow Jacksonville artist Yungeen Ace. The beef got incredibly ugly, especially after Ace and Foolio traded diss songs in "Who I Smoke" and "When I See You." The two artists got some viral success from the beef, and now, they are each dropping their own projects. After dropping Love Me Like I'm Dead back in November of 2020, Foolio has returned with Love Me Like I'm Dead (Last Call) which is a deluxe project of sorts that adds 12 new tracks, including "Whip Bump."

With these 12 new tracks, Foolio showcases his versatility as he offers a plethora of different sounds. From catchy bubbly tunes to more sinister gang-related tracks, Foolio pulls out all of the tricks with this deluxe album. For those who got introduced to Foolio through his diss tracks, this album will serve as a solid reminder of what Foolio can do on a song when he's not focused on one person in particular.

It's yet another solid effort from the young artist, and you can stream it, below.

Foolio Love Me Like I'm Dead (Last Call) new music new mixtape
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Foolio Makes His Return With Lengthy Project "Love Me Like I'm Dead (Last Call)"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject