Foolio Makes His Return With Lengthy Project "Love Me Like I'm Dead (Last Call)"

Foolio made massive waves this past Spring after his highly publicized beef with fellow Jacksonville artist Yungeen Ace. The beef got incredibly ugly, especially after Ace and Foolio traded diss songs in "Who I Smoke" and "When I See You." The two artists got some viral success from the beef, and now, they are each dropping their own projects. After dropping Love Me Like I'm Dead back in November of 2020, Foolio has returned with Love Me Like I'm Dead (Last Call) which is a deluxe project of sorts that adds 12 new tracks, including "Whip Bump."

With these 12 new tracks, Foolio showcases his versatility as he offers a plethora of different sounds. From catchy bubbly tunes to more sinister gang-related tracks, Foolio pulls out all of the tricks with this deluxe album. For those who got introduced to Foolio through his diss tracks, this album will serve as a solid reminder of what Foolio can do on a song when he's not focused on one person in particular.

It's yet another solid effort from the young artist, and you can stream it, below.