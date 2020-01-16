Foolio Declares It's "All Cap"

Foolio has continued to apply pressure into 2020 after a productive 2019. He's yet to really catch his moment to shine but you can't deny the kid's work ethic. Although he does have several projects on streaming services, he's been releasing a ton fo loose tracks on YouTube with accompanying videos. Most recently, he came through with his latest track, "All Cap." A beat that's equally as villainous as the visuals that accompany the song, the rapper gives an aggressive performance on this one, all while holding a glock and a bag of chips filled with cash (the essentials, ya know?)

Foolio last released Project 6 last year with Project Youngin. Hopefully, this is the year Foolio decides to release another project. Peep his new song below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Realest 90s baby and that's all facts

Say he got that bag, but he all cap

Friendly ass n***a, we don't do daps