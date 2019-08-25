After video surfaced of Conor McGregor striking an elderly man in a bar dispute earlier this month, Floyd Mayweather Sr. wants a shot at the former MMA champion. TMZ caught up with Mayweather Sr., who is of a similar age to the man from the video, to ask him what he would do if McGregor stepped to him. "I would beat the shit out of Conor right now," Mayweather, Sr. said, "I'm double his age and I'd whoop his ass."

The press followed Mayweather Sr. around while he shadowboxed, showing the camera exactly what he would do to Conor McGregor.

McGregor has since admitted wrongdoing in the bar fight telling ESPN, “There is no answer to what was done. I was completely in the wrong. There's no need to even discuss what began it, what was going on outside, inside -- any of that. I was completely in the wrong; it was unacceptable behavior, and I accept that." He also mentioned that plans on fighting at some point this year, “I would say we can get that done… I just need to sharpen up the grappling and just see how the grip feels on the wrist and things like that. But I can punch fully, so I would, I would; what are we now, August, come on. I would say so. I would look for that. Yes, for the end of the year." As for whether that fight could actually be against Mayweather Sr? That’s extremely unlikely, but we’ll have to wait and see.