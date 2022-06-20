FKA Twigs and Jorja Smith have only recently learned that they're cousins, despite collaborating on Twigs’ latest mixtape Caprisongs, for the track, “Darjeeling.” Twigs explained how they came to the realization during a new interview with GQ published on Monday.

“I’d never met her before, and I jumped in her car with her… and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Gosh, that’s really strange: we’ve got exactly the same kind of skin,'" Twigs explained to the outlet. "A few months later, I was on the road to go to LA and [Smith] left me a voice note saying, ‘You’re never going to believe this, but I’ve just spoken to my dad and he’s spoken to his sister and we’re related.’”



Twigs says she even considered asking Smith what color of foundation she uses because of the similarity.

While both English, Twigs was raised in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, while Jorja originates from Walsall, West Midlands.

Twigs also discussed Caprisongs and explained that she felt as if she had reached a new level with the project.

“I didn’t feel trapped, I felt like I was just being myself,” she says of her previous work. “But I guess I just unlocked a new door, like a video game. It’s not even like I broke out. I think I just unlocked another level. It’s so good.”

In addition to Smith, Caprisongs features appearances from Pa Salieu, the Weeknd, Shygirl, Dystopia, Rema, Daniel Caesar, and Unknown T.

Check out Twigs' cover for GQ below.





