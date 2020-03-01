The Department of Health has announced that the first case of the coronavirus is likely to be confirmed in Rhode Island by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the New York Post.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The patient, in their 40s, traveled to Italy in mid-February where there has been an outbreak of the virus.

“We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott told WJAR.

“We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low,” said Alexander-Scott. “However, everyone in Rhode Island has a role to play in helping us prevent the spread of viruses, just like the flu. It is very important that people wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they are sick.”

The first death in the US was reported Saturday in Washington state. “We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” governor Jay Inslee promised, according to the Associated Press.

CDC officials say confirmed cases have reached 71. 44 patients are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Other states with confirmed cases include Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon, Texas, Arizona, and Massachusetts.