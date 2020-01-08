mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

FBG Duck Drops Off "Rich Dreams"

Aron A.
January 07, 2020 20:59
Rich Dreams
FBG Duck

FBG Duck is back in the gold.


FBG Duck has continued to keep it pushing throughout the years. The rapper came through earlier this week with a brand new single titled, "Rich Dreams." The rapper's shown versatility in the past, from delivering straight drill bangers to his latest track, which shows his pop sensibilities. "Rich Dreams" is an anthem for anyone with a hustler's ambition as he details coming from poverty to coming up in life and getting money. Through auto-tuned melodies over a Gunna-type instrumental based on guitar, FBG Duck flexes while speaking on the paranoia that comes with getting to the money in high-risk situations. 

FBG Duck is certainly off to a good start this year. We're excited to see what else he has in store in the coming year.

Quotable Lyrics
I got a glizzy
All my diamond hitting
N***as say they takin' ease
I tell 'em come do it

SONGS FBG Duck Drops Off "Rich Dreams"
