FBG Duck Drops Off "Rich Dreams"

FBG Duck has continued to keep it pushing throughout the years. The rapper came through earlier this week with a brand new single titled, "Rich Dreams." The rapper's shown versatility in the past, from delivering straight drill bangers to his latest track, which shows his pop sensibilities. "Rich Dreams" is an anthem for anyone with a hustler's ambition as he details coming from poverty to coming up in life and getting money. Through auto-tuned melodies over a Gunna-type instrumental based on guitar, FBG Duck flexes while speaking on the paranoia that comes with getting to the money in high-risk situations.

FBG Duck is certainly off to a good start this year. We're excited to see what else he has in store in the coming year.

