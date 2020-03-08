mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Father Shares "Evisu Fiend" Out Of Boredom

Noah C
March 08, 2020 15:45
85 Views
00
0
Father RecordingsFather Recordings
Father Recordings

Evisu Fiend
Father

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Father drops his second song of the weekend.


On Saturday, Father uploaded a loosie to his SoundCloud, "Awesome Jawsome", which enlists comedian Zack Fox for a guest feature. Over a delicate and creeping beat, Father raps in a cartoonishly childishlike voice. The Atlanta rapper makes use of that same tone on his second loosie of the weekend, "EVISU FIEND [devil emoji]". 

The song, which Father confessed to releasing because he was "bored", pays homage to the Japanese designer denim wear brand. The beat, produced by 019dexter, shimmers like the bedazzled Evisu logo captured on the song's cover art and the "igloo" referenced on Father's neck. Even when Father quickly sputters his bars, "EIVSU FIEND", maintains a lulling quality. The song is reminiscent of Father's previous collaborations with producer and recording artist meltycanon, whose instrumentals possess a similarly whimsical sound. meltycanon's touch is found on four of the six songs on Father's Hu$band EP from last year. 

In response to a fan who inquired about a possible LP on the way, Father wrote, "after i’m done experimenting i’ll work on another full length." If this process of experimentation is giving rise to songs like "Awesome Jawsome" and "EVISU FIEND", Father is definitely heading in an exciting direction. 

Quotable Lyrics

I do anything for the bank roll
Cartier frames on, little ass shirt on
Big ass chain on, I got all my rings on 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  85
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Father father evisu fiend new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Father Shares "Evisu Fiend" Out Of Boredom
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject