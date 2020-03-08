Father Shares "Evisu Fiend" Out Of Boredom

On Saturday, Father uploaded a loosie to his SoundCloud, "Awesome Jawsome", which enlists comedian Zack Fox for a guest feature. Over a delicate and creeping beat, Father raps in a cartoonishly childishlike voice. The Atlanta rapper makes use of that same tone on his second loosie of the weekend, "EVISU FIEND [devil emoji]".

The song, which Father confessed to releasing because he was "bored", pays homage to the Japanese designer denim wear brand. The beat, produced by 019dexter, shimmers like the bedazzled Evisu logo captured on the song's cover art and the "igloo" referenced on Father's neck. Even when Father quickly sputters his bars, "EIVSU FIEND", maintains a lulling quality. The song is reminiscent of Father's previous collaborations with producer and recording artist meltycanon, whose instrumentals possess a similarly whimsical sound. meltycanon's touch is found on four of the six songs on Father's Hu$band EP from last year.

In response to a fan who inquired about a possible LP on the way, Father wrote, "after i’m done experimenting i’ll work on another full length." If this process of experimentation is giving rise to songs like "Awesome Jawsome" and "EVISU FIEND", Father is definitely heading in an exciting direction.

Quotable Lyrics

I do anything for the bank roll

Cartier frames on, little ass shirt on

Big ass chain on, I got all my rings on