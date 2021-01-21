Fat Joe Shines Bright On "Sunshine (The Light)"

It's been a busy month for Fat Joe, who recently took the plunge into the world of OnlyFans alongside DJ Khaled. And while the news certainly sparked no shortage of amusing memes, captions, and deliberate misunderstandings of the expected content, Joe simply wanted to provide a platform for uplifting motivation. In fact, the legendary Terror Squad rapper has been embracing his inner guru -- not only on social media, but in the booth as well. Look no further than his new single "Sunshine," featuring a mash-up instrumental from DJ Khaled, Cool & Dre, and Amorphous - not to mention video cameos from Diddy, DJ Khaled, and Cool & Dre.

Over a breezy instrumental, the likes of which would be perfect for a summertime cruise, Joey Crack finds himself being courted by a "pretty young thing" that seems intrigued by his OG persona. "Straight savage when I got my Fenty on, Do the D'USSÉ with a touch of DeLÐµón," spits Joe, unfazed by the love triangle he's inserted himself into. "She got a man and he stuck in the fÐµds, He said he gon' kill me 'cause she up in my bed." Should you be looking for some good vibes from Joe, while remaining hesitant to take the OnlyFans plunge, perhaps it's time to look to "The Light."

