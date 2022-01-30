Fat Joe defended his recent polarizing outfit on Instagram, Saturday.
Fat Joe took to Instagram to defend himself after fans online roasted one of his recent outfits featuring Yeezy boots designed by Kanye West. Joe discussed his fashion credentials during a live stream with Brian Miller.
He began by addressing those who have said Joe is too old to be wearing streetwear: “What the fuck do y’all mean by, ‘Dress your age?’ … Should I wear a golf shirt? I don’t know if you know this, I’ve been so fly that it’s, like, working against me now. I’m getting backlash for being so fly … I wanna know why I can’t be fresh. Those Yeezy boots are sold out.”
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
The outfit featured a pink hoodie layered under a beige jacket with distressed blue jeans and his Yeezy boots.
When pressed by Miller on the boots specifically, Joe continued operating on the defensive.
“No, I don’t a mistake, that shit fly,” Joe replied. “And let me tell you something, I’m supporting Black-owned businesses when I throw on some Kanye's.”
He continued: “Fashion ain’t for everybody. Everybody just don’t get it. You’re right: the 40 Below, Timberland, super fly. But that’s the comfortable, the norm … The [Yeezy] boot is good money. I’m telling you. I’m ready to sell this boot. I’m ready to make an NFT of this boot … The boot is here to stay.”
Check out Joe's discussion with Miller below.
