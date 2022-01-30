Fat Joe took to Instagram to defend himself after fans online roasted one of his recent outfits featuring Yeezy boots designed by Kanye West. Joe discussed his fashion credentials during a live stream with Brian Miller.

He began by addressing those who have said Joe is too old to be wearing streetwear: “What the fuck do y’all mean by, ‘Dress your age?’ … Should I wear a golf shirt? I don’t know if you know this, I’ve been so fly that it’s, like, working against me now. I’m getting backlash for being so fly … I wanna know why I can’t be fresh. Those Yeezy boots are sold out.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The outfit featured a pink hoodie layered under a beige jacket with distressed blue jeans and his Yeezy boots.

When pressed by Miller on the boots specifically, Joe continued operating on the defensive.

“No, I don’t a mistake, that shit fly,” Joe replied. “And let me tell you something, I’m supporting Black-owned businesses when I throw on some Kanye's.”

He continued: “Fashion ain’t for everybody. Everybody just don’t get it. You’re right: the 40 Below, Timberland, super fly. But that’s the comfortable, the norm … The [Yeezy] boot is good money. I’m telling you. I’m ready to sell this boot. I’m ready to make an NFT of this boot … The boot is here to stay.”

