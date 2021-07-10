Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested by police in Arlington, Texas on a count of indecency with a minor. News of this arrest was broken by TMZ who revealed that this is a second-degree felony that could land Mingo in jail for upwards of 20 years if convicted. After posting a $25K bond, Mingo was eventually released from jail and now, he awaits a court date in his case.

Arlington police eventually broke their silence on the arrest as they came out and said that Mingo had turned himself in and that his arrest was the direct result of an ongoing investigation. For now, the exact details of this case are hard to come by.

