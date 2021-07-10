Barkevious Mingo turned himself in on Thursday, July 8th.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested by police in Arlington, Texas on a count of indecency with a minor. News of this arrest was broken by TMZ who revealed that this is a second-degree felony that could land Mingo in jail for upwards of 20 years if convicted. After posting a $25K bond, Mingo was eventually released from jail and now, he awaits a court date in his case.
Arlington police eventually broke their silence on the arrest as they came out and said that Mingo had turned himself in and that his arrest was the direct result of an ongoing investigation. For now, the exact details of this case are hard to come by.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Per Arlington PD:
"On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:46 p.m., the Arlington Police Department arrested Barkevious Mingo on one count of Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact. Initial bond was set at $25,000."
The incident stems from an investigation that the department is conducting. Mingo turned himself in on his own accord in consultation with his attorney. The bond has been posted and he has been released from custody."
Mingo has been in the NFL since 2013 and he even won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots just a few years ago. He recently signed with the Falcons during the offseason, and at this time, the Falcons are looking into the arrest.
Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
