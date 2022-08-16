Fabolous Takes On An Amerie Sample On "1Thing Freestyle"

Could a new project from Fabolous be on the way? The Brooklyn rapper hasn't released a full body of work since 2019's Summertime Shootout 3 but the influx of freestyles and singles he's released in recent times is a strong indication that he's cooking something up in the studio these days. Ober the past few months, he's unveiled a handful of records including Friday's "Say Less" ft. French Montana.

Around the same time his new collab with French hit DSPs, he also quietly unveiled a new freestyle online. After delivering a freestyle over Drake's "Champagne Poetry," he's back with his "1Thing Freestyle" sampling Amerie's single. The rapper gets in his bag on this one as he flexes his sharp lyrical prowess.

It might have been a minute since we've received a body of work from Fab but his recent singles are a strong indication that he hasn't lost his creative spark.

Quotable Lyrics

Free all of the real ones, should be on the streets, huh

Still fuck Donald Trump, he should've pardoned Meech, huh

Pardonin' my speech, huh? I'm hard for you to reach, huh?

I'm in and out of Brooklyn, James Harden in these streets, huh

