Fabolous & Roddy Ricch Got One For The Ladies With "Time"

Fabolous has a bit of everything for everyone on any project he drops. The Brooklyn rapper just released Summer Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever which features appearances from Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Although Fab is more popular among the older audience, the rapper does keep his ears to the streets. Roddy Ricch is the next up in the game and Fab brought him on board for their collab, "Time." With an icy instrumental, the two rappers play off the concept of time and love. Roddy holds down hook duties on the track while Fab pulls up with the slick talk throughout the verse.

Roddy Ricch is getting ready to release his debut album, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial this Friday. Although he hasn't released the tracklist yet, maybe there's a chance we'll get a Fab verse on there.

Quotable Lyrics

Since I got my bag up, I cashed out on a Birkin

I ain't gotta question myself, know you worth it

I don't want these hoes to surround my vibe

I just wanna double cup and get high

I just wanna touch down with you, we can jet fly

I bought the new Rollie just so we can reset time

