mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fabolous & Roddy Ricch Got One For The Ladies With "Time"

Aron A.
December 01, 2019 09:51
173 Views
40
1
CoverCover

Time
Fabolous Feat. Roddy Ricch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fab brings California's next-up on board for his new single.


Fabolous has a bit of everything for everyone on any project he drops. The Brooklyn rapper just released Summer Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever which features appearances from Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Although Fab is more popular among the older audience, the rapper does keep his ears to the streets. Roddy Ricch is the next up in the game and Fab brought him on board for their collab, "Time." With an icy instrumental, the two rappers play off the concept of time and love. Roddy holds down hook duties on the track while Fab pulls up with the slick talk throughout the verse.

Roddy Ricch is getting ready to release his debut album, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial this Friday. Although he hasn't released the tracklist yet, maybe there's a chance we'll get a Fab verse on there.

Quotable Lyrics
Since I got my bag up, I cashed out on a Birkin
I ain't gotta question myself, know you worth it
I don't want these hoes to surround my vibe
I just wanna double cup and get high
I just wanna touch down with you, we can jet fly
I bought the new Rollie just so we can reset time

Fabolous
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  173
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fabolous Roddy Ricch Summertime shootout 3
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fabolous & Roddy Ricch Got One For The Ladies With "Time"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject