Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best running backs in the league and he is a huge reason for the Dallas Cowboys success on offense. If Elliott isn't playing well, the Cowboys typically don't have a very good game and Zeke is well aware of this. The man wants to get paid and he is refusing to report to Cowboys training camp until he gets what he feels he is owed. As of right now, the Cowboys don't seem too concerned about it all as Elliott has yet to be offered a brand new deal. The fans, on the other hand, are pretty worried about what could happen if his holdout extends well into the preseason.

According to Dallas radio host Kevin Turner, Elliott has decided to go spend his holdout in Cabo, where he once trained back in 2017 during his suspension. Essentially, Elliott likes Cabo as it gives him a clear head and personalized place to get in shape.

Only time will tell how long Elliott will have to stay in Cabo before he feels it is right to head back to training camp. The longer he holds out, the direr the situation becomes. Everyone knows what happened with Le'Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers so if you're the Cowboys, you have to be on high alert moving forward.