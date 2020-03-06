Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 has been reworked once again by sneaker customizer Huy Le, this time as part of a project for Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The special edition kicks pull on inspiration from Union Los Angeles' wildly popular Air Jordan 1 collaboration - and if you ask me I think they were executed to perfection.

Just like the Union AJ1, black overlays contrast the off-white upper, while the splashes of red in the Boost midsole serve as a nod to the red heel of the exclusive collab that they are inspired by.

As a further play on the Union AJ1, the custom Yeezy 700s also come equipped with reverse stitch detailing around the ankle collar as well as yellow laces referencing the color of the 'Union LA' tag.

Check out some additional looks in the IG posts embedded below, and click here to preview the "Los Angeles Lakers" Yeezy Boost 700 custom.