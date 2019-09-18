Former WWE star Big Cass reportedly had a meltdown at a WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey this past weekend, which led to cops being called and the 7-footer being taken away in an ambulance.

Cass' backstage behavior was described as "aggressive and erratic" as he reportedly tried to attack fellow wrestler Joey Janela and allegedly spit in the face of WrestlePro owner, Pat Buck. According to Wrestling Inc, Buck punched Cass during the altercation, knocking the big man to the ground.

Per Wrestling Inc:

"Due to the event going on, plenty of police were nearby with the police station right next to the venue. Cass was taken out of the building, police reportedly searched his car, and at that time Cass began yelling things that caused concern enough to get an ambulance to transport him to a hospital."

On Tuesday, Cass issued a statement and an apology, in which he mentioned his ongoing battle with depression.

That statement, posted on the IG account of his former tag team partner Enzo Amore, reads:

"I have been very honest with my past struggles, and it has been an ongoing battle," he wrote. "On Saturday night, I obviously let my demons get the better of me and I ruined an important night for a really great guy in an unfortunate series of events. I have worked incredibly hard to get where I am, and even harder to overcome my ongoing battle with depression. But I will work my absolute hardest to right the wrongs of Saturday night and apologize to Kevin Mathews, Pat Buck, Joey Janela, the entire WrestlePro locker room and all parties involved from the bottom of my heart. "I'm getting help from family and friends as we speak and will be getting professional help in the near future and ask all to please respect my privacy in the meantime. When & if I reemerge as a public figure it will be in good faith and I hope to inspire those who struggle with the same mental health issues I do to seek the help they need. If Tyson Fury can do it....so can I. "Remember...I ain't dead yet. And neither are you. "Peace and love, William Patrick Morrissey III"

The incident comes just weeks after a report suggested WWE was interested in bringing back the Big Cass & Enzo Amore tag team as NXT makes it's debut on the USA Network.