The realest guys in the room might soon be returning to WWE television.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), the WWE has reached out to Enzo and Big Cass about a comeback in the next few weeks.

Meltzer writes:

"WWE has been in contact with Enzo and Cass about a surprise return to be top stars on the NXT brand. We don’t know if they’ve accepted, but Cass really hasn’t done much on the indie scene and has also made it clear he wants to get back."

WWE's NXT brand will be transitioning into a two-hour live show airing on USA starting Wednesday, September 18 and a surprise return from Enzo & Cass would certainly generate interest. NXT will be going up against All Elite Wrestling's weekly TNT program slated to debut on October 2. Both shows will run from 8-10pm ET, reminiscent of how WWE and WCW clashed during the "Monday Night Wars" of the '90s.

WWE cut ties with Enzo in January of 2018, after he failed to inform the company of rape allegations he was facing. Enzo was ultimately cleared of those charges, as he pursued a rap career and vowed to never wrestle again.

Big Cass was released by WWE in June of 2018, amid "attitude issues" outside of the ring and reports that he went against the directive of backstage officials and the head honcho Vince McMahon.

It remains to be seen if the duo will agree to terms on a new deal with WWE, but if they do it'll provide another jolt to the NXT brand as they move to live tv next month.