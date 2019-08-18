Disney is poised to disrupt Netflix's top spot in the streaming world. The House of the Mouse is set to debut their streaming service, Disney +, this holiday season. Not only can fans look forward to a ton of classic Disney content, new Marvel shows will also be joining the bunch. As if that's not enough, two new Star Wars based shows have already been announced. Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian is the first, and now, it appears that the rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi series is coming to life.

According to Deadline, Ewan McGregor is in talks with Disney about reprising his role as the legendary Jedi master known as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a yet-to-be-titled Disney + series. McGregor previously played Kenobi in The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). He also made a voice-only cameo in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Original plans to create a stand-alone Kenobi feature film turned into the current plan for a Disney + series, just as the discussion of a Boba Fett film gave way to The Mandalorian series. Fans believe more information will be released at Disney’s D23 Expo later this month in Anaheim. Until then, may the force be with you!