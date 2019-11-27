At the height of Kevin McCall's crazy antics, his ex Eva Marcille voiced her concerns when it came to her and her family's safety and made it clear on an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta that she was in the market for a new home. Between her PTSD from her abusive ex and her defense attorney husband, she felt protection was needed.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As per the latest post to Eva's feed on Instagram, it looks as though the heavens heard her prayers since she finally found a new home and has proudly showcased her new property for her followers. "When God says Yes! #Blessed #TheSterlings #WeAintGotIt," she captioned the image.

Kevin previously attended court (where he was arrested) in his attempt to get custody of his daughter he shares with Eva.

"He drew a suit against me for child support—which is amazing because he's never given a cent and I've raised our child—but child support, custody, and...I've recently changed my daughter's name from his last name to our family name which is Sterling, and he now wants to reverse that," Eva said of the situation.