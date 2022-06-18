Erica Banks Delivers Debut "Diary Of The Flow Queen" Ft. DreamDoll, BeatKing, & Bankroll Freddie

She recently joined T-Pain on his Wiscansin Tour alongside Young Cash, and now the Warner Records and 1501 Certified Entertainment rapper has delivered her debut album. There was initially a bit of confusion regarding whether this one was a mixtape or not, but Erica Banks is officially introducing herself on her full-length studio debut, Diary of The Flow Queen.

The DeSoto, Texas native has been carving out her spot in Hip Hop and found barrier-breaking success with her single "Buss It." It put her on the map after the track was used for a TikTok challenge, and since that time, she's dropped off several other singles and music videos to show her skills.

“I have a good ear for music,” said Banks in a press release. “I know what’s best for me... I make turn-up music, so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to continue to push it. What’s better than that?”

Stream Diary of The Flow Queen featuring looks from DreamDoll, BeatKing, and Bankroll Freddie.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Throw a Lil Mo (Do It)

3. Nasty ft. Bankroll Freddie

4. Feinin

5. Trick

6. Pop Out

7. Slim West

8. Valid

9. Designer

10. Like Me

11. The Best

12. Work

13. Toot That ft. DreamDoll & BeatKing