A New York Times op-ed from a woman named Chris details her plan to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming election. She is a lesbian woman in her fifties and she says that, under Trump, her 401K went up and gas prices are more affordable, which has effectively convinced her.

The Trump administration is counting on the "secret voter", like Chris, to come through in November and, when he spoke about the situation on Fox News, Eric Trump seemingly said that he's actually part of the LGBT community.

"Ainsley that person's there, I'm telling you I see it every day," said Donald Trump's son about the "secret voter". "The LGBT community, they are incredible. You should see how they come out for my father, every single day. I'm part of that community and we love the man. Thank you for protecting our neighborhood, thank you for protecting our cities."



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People on social media have been interpreting this as Eric Trump's coming-out moment. However, others are breaking down his awkward sentence, claiming that he is quoting people of the LGBT community, which is more likely, despite the fact that those claims are not necessarily true.

The LGBTQIA+ community is tremendously at risk, with trans Black women likely being the most disrespected people on the planet. Things have only gotten worse with Trump in charge, so Eric Trump must only be speaking to a select few people who identify within the LGBTQIA+ community.

See what people are saying below.

