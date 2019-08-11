Last year, Eric Reid of the Carolina Panthers expressed his frustrations with the NFL due to their "random" drug testing campaign. After his seventh "random" drug test, Reid posted a picture on social media shining a light on the harassment he feels he's receiving. "I've been here 11 weeks, I've been drug-tested seven times," Reid said, according to Sports Illustrated. "That has to be statistically impossible. I'm not a mathematician, but there's no way that's random." Now, just two weeks into training camp, Reid claims that he has been tested three times.

"Two weeks into camp, two 'random' PED tests...3 'randoms' this league year," wrote Reid on Instagram before thanking his trainers. Reid's name became a national headline after he chose to kneel alongside Colin Kaepernick. After the league somewhat blacklisted him because of the kneeling, Reid was welcomed onto the Panthers. He's been getting drug tested ever since. The continuous drug tests seem like a ploy devised by the NFL to try and catch Reid slipping, but there is no proof. In fact, the NFL stated that, "Mr. Reid's tests were randomly generated via computer algorithm and that his selection for testing was normal when compared with the number of tests players were randomly selected for throughout the league during the time that he was on an active roster. There is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing."