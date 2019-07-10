Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter took to instagram on Tuesday night to give his followers a look at his latest and greatest "Cheat Day" meal, something that he routinely posts a la Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This time around, Kanter's colossal feast included a mountain of cheeseburgers and hot dogs, as well as plenty of pizza and a sea of sushi. Of course, eating all of that greasy goodness wasn't enough by itself. Kanter went above and beyond by adding a hot dog and a slice of pizza to his burger - all of which was topped off with ketchup, mustard and mayo.

As Kanter describes, "This is probably going to be the craziest Cheat Day ever." The only thing that's going to be crazier than his cheat day meal is his bathroom on Wednesday morning.

Check out the full spread in the IG post embedded below.

Kanter, 27, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Celtics this off-season following a season spent with both the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In total, he averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per night last season.