Nearly seven decades after the horrific death of Emmett Till, activists are still fighting for justice. The incident that shook the nation may have taken place in 1955, but its actions are still affecting the country to this day. His family members tried tirelessly to get his case reopened, but they were shut down due to a "lack of evidence" last year.

However, their fight didn't seize there. Just last week, it was reported that members of Till's family discovered an unserved arrest warrant issued for Carolyn Bryant, the woman who made accusations against the 14-year-old boy. Her allegations led to the young man being beaten, shot, lynched, and tossed into the Tallahatchie River.

With this new finding, his loved ones have high hopes that the nearly 90-year-old woman will serve jail time-- but they aren't waiting on law enforcement, they've taken matters into their own hands. This past week, they gathered in an attempt to see the accuser face to face.

On Wednesday (July 6), a group of protestors in Raleigh, North Carolina (where Carolyn is believed to reside) marched to two different senior citizens facilities in the city. Video footage captured people outside of a home chanting things like, "Black power," in hopes of getting her to come out. While knocking on the door, one person yelled, "It's time for you to answer."

Not only do they want explanations, but the activists are also urging North Carolina to extradite the elderly woman back to Mississippi so that she can have her day in court and, hopefully, face charges.

