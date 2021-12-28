Eminem is one of the biggest artists in the world, regardless of genre. At this point, one could even call Em a popstar given all of the radio-friendly hits he has produced over the last couple of decades. With that being said, it should come as absolutely no surprise when an album of his experiences quite a bit of longevity on the charts. For instance, his 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits, has spent 550 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Top 200 over the last 16 years.

In 2021, this compilation had yet another amazing year, according to Hits Daily Double. It is currently the 49th best-selling album of 2021 as it has sold a whopping 673,000 units. This would be good for an album that only released this year, but the fact that this project is still going in 2021, is nothing short of impressive.





For some, this project might be viewed as a bit of a cheat code as it contains some of Eminem's greatest tracks from the prime of his career. A lot of fans remember his pre-2005 output fondly, and that could certainly be the reason behind these sales figures.

