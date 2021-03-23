It goes without saying that Eminem's catalog is so deep that it's hard to compartmentalize his legacy into a single greatest hits album. Yet Curtain Call, originally released in December of 2005, has done a reasonably solid job in summarizing the biggest moments of Slim's first six years in the game. So much so that the project has remained a genuine mainstay in the Billboard Charts, having spent a total of five-hundred and twenty weeks in the Top 200.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to a new report from Forbes, Eminem's Curtain Call has officially spent a decade on the Billboard charts, a milestone that locks it in as the sixth-longest-running album (though really tied for fifth) in Billboard history and the highest in the hip-hop genre. Tied with him is Guns N Roses’ Greatest Hits with 520 weeks, and ahead are Metallica's eponymous project with 598, Journey's Greatest Hits with 659, Bob Marley and The Wailers' Legend with 669, and Pink Floyd's timeless classic Dark Side Of The Moon with a staggering 958 weeks.

As you marvel at the sheer amount of time the infamous cult classic "FACK" has been discovered, consider that Eminem's Curtain Call shows no signs of slowing down. Though besting Pink Floyd's record may take some time, he's currently neck and neck with Guns N Roses and closing in on Metallica, should it ever fade to black. One can't help but wonder how far Em's first Greatest Hits record can actually go, a testament to his universal appeal and longevity. And given that the project currently sits at seven-times platinum, it wouldn't be surprising to see Em eventually line up a second Best-Of, given how many hits emerged in the latter half of his career.

Congratulations to Eminem for another dominant milestone. Do you think Curtain Call can set a new record as the longest-charting album of all time?