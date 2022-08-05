Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.



Robert Mora/Getty Images

Former G-Unit rapper Bang 'Em Smurf recently detailed the time when Suge made an appearance on the set of 50 Cent's "In Da Club" without a formal announcement. Smurf explained that he received a call from Sha Money XL who told him Suge was around. Though he admitted he was partially excited to meet the Suge, he quickly shook it off. Due to the friction between camps, Smurf said that he was prepared to "blow his head off" because he could've argued it was self-defense, solely based on Suge's reputation.

"Because I already knew if I blew Suge head off, I’m playing like I’m scared for my life, ’cause remember Suge had that image already, so I knew if I killed him I would’ve done like five years. That’s nothing and I would have been playing like I was scared for my life. This Suge Knight.," he explained, revealing he picked up a 2 x 4 before he was told to drop it. He eventually said "What's poppin'?" to Suge to let him know that he wasn't uncomfortable with his presence.

"He blowin’ on a cigar and shit, took three pulls, blew that shit in the air, dropped the cigar on the floor and then stepped on it,” he added. "After that, them little Mexican n***as were scared. They see all these New York goons like what’s poppin’. They see all these New York goons like what’s poppin’."

Smurf explained that Eminem ultimately popped out with a bulletproof vest on in anticipation of a confrontation with Suge, even though Fif or Dre "weren't outside."

"Eminem came back with the vest. Eminem was outside with them. Dre wasn’t outside. 50 wasn’t outside, but Eminem was outside. I guess they had to protect they breadwinner. Eminem put on his vest and ran back outside with us. Shout out to Eminem," he said.