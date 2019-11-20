You know it's for real when "marijuana" is used in place of the more colloquial "weed." Such was indeed the case for Elon Musk, who recently found himself forced to backtrack after lighting up a joint on the now-infamous episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Though the fateful doob was sparked all the way back in 2018, the lingering effects have been equivalent to a particularly potent edible. So much so that Musk continues to do damage control to this day. According to a new report cited by Complex, Musk went so far as to send an email to his SpaceX employees, detailing his conduct as "unwise."

“SpaceX personnel may not use or possess any controlled substance while in the workplace, and also may not be under the influence of legal or illegal drugs while at work,” he claims, in the email. “Anyone who appears to be inebriated or under the influence while at work is subject to drug testing and potentially other employment actions.” While some might accuse Musk of killing the buzz, one does not simply balk at a NASA scorned. Apparently, higher-ups at NASA deemed Musk's conduct so egregious they triggered a deeper review into SpaceX's workplace safety conduct.

Though it's likely he simply gave into a cavalier "when in Rome" line of reasoning, Musk's decision to play it better-safe-than-sorry is interesting to say the least. One has to wonder how this will impact his budding music career, with the game still eagerly anticipating the follow-up to "RIP Harambe."

