If you don’t have a high school diploma, but somehow have a firm grasp on how AI works, this might be the job for you.

On February 2, Elon Musk tweeted that he was looking to hire some new people for his Tesla artificial intelligence team. Curious about the post, fans on twitter inquired if a certain educational degree would be necessary to apply for this position. Elon responded that a college degree or even a high school diploma is not necessary, he is moreso looking for those who can demonstrate a “deep understanding” of artificial intelligence. Despite not being required to have a degree, all candidates must pass a hardcore coding test.

Musk has previously expressed his opinions on how he feels education is unimportant. Back in a 2014 interview with Auto Bild, Musk states, “there’s no need even to have a college degree at all, or even high school.” Musk instead looks for those who have an exceptional track record of experience.

Tesla is currently looking for artificial intelligence talent to help with the company’s self-driving vehicle aspirations. The CEO of SpaceX is looking for these new recruits to work in Austin, Texas or the San Francisco Bay area but they could potentially be placed in any Tesla Gigafactory. Musk also tweeted the same day that he will be hosting a “super fun” party with the AI and autopilot team in about four weeks time, and invitations will be sent out soon.

