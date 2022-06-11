Not everything Elon Musk touches turns to gold. His recent attempt to buy Twitter has gone sideways. His car company, Tesla, repeatedly takes stock hits when Musk tweets recklessly, and some investors, like Bill Gates, are shorting the company's stock. He also has been slammed with sexual harassment allegations.

Nonetheless, Elon Musk's massive fortune only seems to be getting more massive. In a recent study conducted by Approve, Musk appears to be on track to become the world's first trillionaire by 2024. The rich just keep getting richer.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Approve's study, called "The Trillion Dollar Club," aimed to project which billionaires would be come trillionaires and when. "We compared the annual net worths of the top 30 richest people from 2017 through to the present day, to calculate the year on year annual growth rate for each of our billionaires and estimate how soon each of them will reach one trillion dollars," says the study.

The study took into account Musk's current net worth, which is $263 billion as of the beginning of this year, and the rate at which it was growing, which is about 129% each year. This means that in just two years, Musk could achieve trillionaire status.

Of course, a lot could go wrong for Musk's fortune. His attempted Twitter deal has gone over poorly, and he's made paranoid comments about potentially dying "under mysterious circumstances." Tesla's in hot water as well, coming under investigation after a plethora of its cars have crashed in autopilot mode. With these variables in mind, Musk's impending trillion dollars might not be a lock.

