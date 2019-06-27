Elohim & Wiz Khalifa Deliver Feel Good "FYM" Visual

Singer Elohim is all about sunshine and daisies in the music video for her Wiz Khalifa-assisted single, "FYM." The electro-pop artist partnered with the Taylor Gang rapper to deliver a feel-good track that encourages people to live a life filled with passion, friendship, and happiness. "FYM" means "F*ck Your Money," as the real currency in life is love.

In the visual, the pair cruise around Los Angeles as they spread their hippy, trippy joy with strangers by gifting them with flowers. "My mom always told me we were rich in love instead of money," Elohim told Billboard Dance. "It never made sense until now. Love is completely invaluable and the reason we are all here. I am grateful to have Wiz on this record. He embodies a true icon that is full of love.”

"I flew in from tour for 24 hours to shoot this video, and it was the best experience," she continued. "Such an amazing team, and Wiz is the kindest soul. Sharing love and light is my goal in life. Being surrounded by it is a special surprise."

Quotable Lyrics

I will always be the type to love my life

The money never led me right where I'm supposed to be

Right, and I'm the dopest treat, these rappers like to groceries

What am I supposed to eat, I'm smoked weed, you post, delete

Overseas boats and PJ's