Elle Varner Drops Off Visual For "Kinda Love"

The song comes from Varner's latest project, "Ellevation."

Earlier this month, R&B songbird Elle Varner delivered Ellevation, a mixtape that she told Rated R&B comes prior to releasing her next full-length, studio project. The 30-year-old singer hadn't released a record since her breakout debut, Perfectly Imperfect, back in 2012, so Ellevation is not only a delightful addition to her discography, but fans were excited to receive the record, as well. In her music video for Ellevation single "Kinda Love," Varner highlights both her vocal skills and her choreographed dance moves in the Damian Sandoval-directed visual.

Ellevation shows not only Varner's growth as an artist but as a woman who draws creative inspiration from her real-life experiences. "I’m just so grateful that God has allowed me to look at the bigger picture and find more appreciation and more tenderness with myself and just forgiveness toward others," she said. "Things pop up and over time you realize, 'Wow! This same thing that would’ve broken me maybe a year or two ago is just like a pebble in my shoe today. It’s not that serious. It’s not the end of the world.' So, I hope to really express that and encourage others with my message."