Elle Varner Assumes Her Proper Form On "Ellevation" Album

Milca P.
July 13, 2019 23:36
Ellevation
Elle Varner

Wale & Rapsody co-star in "Ellevation" album.


Elle Varner has issued her return with the arrival of her full-length Ellevation album, her first album since 2012's Perfectly Imperfect and her first since departing from RCA and making her way over to eOne Music.

On it, the R&B songstress gifts fans with nine track total, calling on Wale and Rapsody for the only two features on the entire effort on the previously-released "Pour Me" and "Wishing Well."

"The new album is much more raw," Elle tells Urban Bridgez of the new effort in comparison to Perfectly Imperfect. "It’s not like real pretty or presented as such. It’s really some deep stuff on Ellevation.”

Listen to Ellevation below.

