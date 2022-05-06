Ella Mai Shares "Heart On My Sleeve" Ft. Latto, Roddy Ricch, Lucky Daye

The R&B scene continues to heat up and Ella Mai has raised the temperature with her latest record. The Grammy-winning, British songbird has returned with her latest project, Heart on My Sleeve, and Mai says of the record: "I poured my whole heart into this album, more so than ever before," she wrote on Instagram. "I am overly excited for this sophomore journey. let’s do it all over again!"

Heart on My Sleeve features looks from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye, and in a recent interview with Nadeska of R&B Now Radio on Apple Music, Ella Mai explained her working relationship with Lucky.

“I've known Lucky for years. When I first started going out to L.A. and writing," she said. "Before I was even signed to Mustard and we were doing my EPs, Lucky, I would write with him and Prince Charlez. I'm talking five, maybe even six years ago now. Yeah. So, I've known Lucky for a long time. And I just remember always having conversations with him and him being not really sure if he really wanted to still do music because he's been doing music for a long time... He's one of my favorite voices in R&B."

Stream Heart on My Sleeve and let us know your thoughts.





Tracklist

1. Trying

2. Not Another Love Song

3. Didn't Say ft. Latto

4. Break My Heart

5. Fallen Angel

6. How ft. Roddy Ricch

7. Pieces

8. DFMU

9. Hide

10. Power of a Woman

11. A Mess ft. Lucky Daye

12. Feels Like

13. Leave You Alone

14. Sink or Swim

15. Fading Out