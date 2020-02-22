Elcamino & 38 Spesh Drop Off "Martyr's Prayer"

Griselda's having quite the come up right now and Elcamino and 38 Spesh only solidified that. Although Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and Conway have been enjoying the fruits of their labor, we're witnessing the labels young boys come up right now. Camino has been rising along with the rest of the Griselda gang from Buffalo to the world and 2020 just might be his year. The rapper teamed up with 38 Spesh for their new collaborative effort, Martyr's Prayer. Laced up with nine tracks in total, and one feature from Che Noir, Elcamino and 38 Spesh prove to be an incredibly strong rapper-producer duo.

Elcamino's already had a major year in 2019. With the release of Martyr's Prayer, we're excited about what else he has in store in 2020. Peep the project below.