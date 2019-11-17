El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year after a lengthy trial. Chapo has demanded a retrial but things are already moving forward with the confiscation of his assets. Three of his homes have already been repossessed and sold by the government. According to TMZ, the Mexican government is having serious trouble trying to sell El Chapo's home. They've already made $228K from half of the six homes they've sold. However, his most pricey residence has been a hard seller apparently. The home was going for $587k and included three stories. It was initially bought for the mother of his son.



ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

One of the homes being sold had some serious history behind it. Chapo apparently used it as a hideout spot after his first time escaping prison back in 2001. However, that probably wasn't really a selling point for any potential buyers. It later sold for $107,530. This was the same spot where government officials pulled up on him but he had a secret tunnel hidden underneath a bathtub.

Two other homes of his sold for $64,589 and $55,725. The latter is another spot where El Chapo hid out while he was on the run from officials.

Despite the unique history of the homes, people clearly aren't into the idea of laying their heads where El Chapo used to hide at.