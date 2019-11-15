mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

El Camino & Benny The Butcher Collide On "Shrimp At Phillipes"

Aron A.
November 14, 2019 20:57
Shrimp At Phillipes
El Camino Feat. Benny The Butcher

Nothing but exquisite dope boy raps.


El Camino is getting ready to release his forthcoming project, Elcamino 2 which is set to arrive next week. Camino is one of those rappers who's always bringing the bleak reality of the streets into his music over classic sample-based production. He's the youngest in the Griselda camp but clearly, he can hold his own down among giants like Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher. The rapper returned with his new single, "Shrimp At Phillipes" earlier today featuring Benny The Butcher. Over a chopped up soulful vocal sample, the two rappers look back on darker days while contrasting that to the luxurious life they live now. 

"Shrimp At Phillipes" follows the release of "Stove Tops" ft. 38 Spesh. Elcamino 2 is set to drop on November 22nd.

Quotable Lyrics
We eatin' skrimps at Phillipes
My main bitch from Greece
We used to play the streets
Runnin' from police
If I see the opps, then I'm dumpin' out the V

El Camino Benny The Butcher elcamino 2
