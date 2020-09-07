Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg says the publication's recent story on President Donald Trump calling dead war veterans "losers" is just the beginning.

"I would fully expect more reporting to come out about this and more confirmation and new pieces of information in the coming days and weeks," Goldberg told CNN on Reliable Sources, Sunday. "We have a responsibility and we're going to do it regardless of what he says."

Following the report, which used sources who refused to go on the record, The Atlantic received backlash from Trump and others who called the story "fake news." Goldberg discussed the controversy sounding the article's sourcing on CNN.

"We all have to use anonymous sources, especially in a climate where the president of the United States tries to actively intimidate," Goldberg said. "These are not people who are anonymous to me.

Carl Bernstein, the renowned investigative reporter who broke the Watergate story discussed the process on the show: "Almost all 200 of our stories about Watergate were based on anonymous sourcing," he said. Bernstein says that during the Trump era, "reporting is almost uniformly based on anonymous sourcing in part because that's the only way we can get to the truth."

"We're not going to be intimidated by the President of the United States. We're going to do our jobs," Goldberg said.

