Eddie Murphy was riding high in the mid-1980s. A year after he left his stint on Saturday Night Live, Murphy released his hit song, "Party All the Time." The single was produced by Rick James and made its way all the way up to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 100 charts. In 1993, he dropped "Whatzupwitu" featuring his friend, the late Michael Jackson, but unfortunately, like many of the other songs that Eddie shared in the '80s and '90s, it wasn't as successful as his 1985 effort.

The actor is a fan favorite among comedy circles, but his choice to dabble in music wasn't warmly received by his admirers. The stand-up comedian chatted with Krista Smith on the Present Company podcast for Netflix and said that in the decades since Murphy last put out his tunes, he's been steadily working on new music—hundreds of tracks that have never been heard by anyone.

"I've never stopped doing music," he said. "A hundred years from now, when I'm gone, they'll find all these tracks and they'll be like, 'Wow, we didn't even know this guy. We had no idea.' Whatever muscle I use to be funny...I have a muscle to do music, and I use them both all the time." Maybe he can give the world a preview when he hosts SNL for the first time in 35 years on December 21? We can only imagine what these songs sound like. Check out a couple of Murphy's singles below.